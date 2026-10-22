Muniyappa’s Dasara seating row: HC Balakrishna says protocol was followed, CM DKS orders probe

BENGALURU: Minister for Municipal Administration H C Balakrishna here on Thursday said protocol had been followed during the Dasara celebrations in Mysuru, amid the controversy over Minister of Social welfare K H Muniyappa being allegedly denied entry to the venue with his wife.
Speaking to reporters Balakrishna said he and minister Puttarangashetty had also been stopped by officials, but maintained that the officer concerned should not have acted in the manner he did.
“The Chief Minister was on his way to perform the Nandidhwaja puja, and there was a warning that a crowd could gather and cause a problem. We were initially stopped to avoid any untoward incident. Later, the Chief Minister came and took everyone along,” he said.
Balakrishna said officials were unaware that Muniyappa would arrive with his wife, which led to the confusion.
“Everyone had a designated seat as per protocol. Muniyappa had a seat in the front. At events such as Dasara, people must arrive on time; otherwise, someone else may occupy their seats. Nobody knew that he would bring his wife,” he said.
The minister added that Chief Minister D K Shivakumar had ordered an inquiry into the incident and said the government would examine the findings.
Asked about the Chief Minister directing his Chief Secretary to submit a report, Balakrishna said he was unaware of the details and that the Home Minister and the officials concerned would handle the matter.
Sting operation;Let HDK respond to allegations against him.
On the controversy surrounding the alleged sting operation, Balakrishna asked JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy to respond to allegations concerning his property holdings before questioning the government.
“Let Kumaraswamy first answer the allegations about his properties in Mumbai and those reportedly linked to the Embassy group. The public is confused and deserves answers,” he said.
Balakrishna said an investigation into the sting operation was under way and that the government would decide on further action after receiving the report.
“The Chief Minister has said that a report will be submitted. The government will take its next decision after examining it,” he said.
Taking a swipe at the previous BJP government led by Basavaraj Bommai, Balakrishna alleged that the police were weak during its tenure, adding that the situation was different under the present Congress government.
Welcome if Vijayendra becomes CM.
Reacting to BJP state president B Y Vijayendra's allegations against the ruling party, Balakrishna made a sarcastic remark about the possibility of Vijayendra becoming the Chief Minister.
“If Vijayendra becomes the Chief Minister, we will welcome it. If he is going to be the third Chief Minister, we welcome that too. If B S Yediyurappa invests his efforts in making him Chief Minister, let him do so. Yediyurappa became Chief Minister when people carried him on their shoulders. If they carry Vijayendra, he too may become Chief Minister. Carrying him is what matters,” he said.