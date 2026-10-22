Muniyappa’s Dasara seating row: HC Balakrishna says protocol was followed, CM DKS orders probe

BENGALURU: Minister for Municipal Administration H C Balakrishna here on Thursday said protocol had been followed during the Dasara celebrations in Mysuru, amid the controversy over Minister of Social welfare K H Muniyappa being allegedly denied entry to the venue with his wife.

Speaking to reporters Balakrishna said he and minister Puttarangashetty had also been stopped by officials, but maintained that the officer concerned should not have acted in the manner he did.

“The Chief Minister was on his way to perform the Nandidhwaja puja, and there was a warning that a crowd could gather and cause a problem. We were initially stopped to avoid any untoward incident. Later, the Chief Minister came and took everyone along,” he said.

Balakrishna said officials were unaware that Muniyappa would arrive with his wife, which led to the confusion.

“Everyone had a designated seat as per protocol. Muniyappa had a seat in the front. At events such as Dasara, people must arrive on time; otherwise, someone else may occupy their seats. Nobody knew that he would bring his wife,” he said.

The minister added that Chief Minister D K Shivakumar had ordered an inquiry into the incident and said the government would examine the findings.

Asked about the Chief Minister directing his Chief Secretary to submit a report, Balakrishna said he was unaware of the details and that the Home Minister and the officials concerned would handle the matter.