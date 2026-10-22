Vijayanagara district administration is set to welcome UNESCO Team

HAMPI/HOSAPETE: The Vijayanagara district administration is ready to welcome a 30-member UNESCO team, comprising senior officials from the Central and State governments, to visit Hampi from October 23 to 29th. They will inspect the heritage monuments and assess the conservation and management measures.
The team is expected to examine important monuments and heritage structures in Hampi and review the steps taken to protect the historic site. The visit assumes significance as Hampi, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, attracts tourists from across the world for its rich historical, architectural and cultural legacy.
The district administration has been making preparations to ensure the smooth conduct of the visit, with particular emphasis on heritage conservation, monument protection and adherence to international standards.
Only stakeholders and officials concerned will have an opportunity to meet the visiting team during the inspection. The arrangements are aimed at facilitating discussions on heritage management and addressing issues related to the conservation and development of the historic region.
The visit is expected to provide an opportunity to assess existing conservation practices, visitor management systems and tourism-related activities at the heritage site. Officials and stakeholders are likely to play an important role in presenting the conservation measures undertaken and highlighting challenges in protecting Hampi's monuments.
Kavita Mannikeri, Deputy Commissioner, Vijayanagara said that the administration is committed to ensuring that tourism infrastructure and development activities are carried out in accordance with the guidelines of UNESCO and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). The focus will remain on balancing tourism promotion with the protection of the site's historical and cultural significance.
Prabhulinga Talaker, Deputy Director, Tourism Department, Vijayanagara said that the Hampi, the erstwhile capital of the Vijayanagara Empire, is renowned for its temples, stone chariots, royal enclosures and other architectural remains. Its outstanding universal value makes conservation and responsible tourism essential for preserving the heritage for future generations.
The administration is preparing to coordinate with the concerned departments and stakeholders to ensure that the inspection proceeds smoothly. The visit is also expected to draw attention to the need for continued coordination among government agencies, conservation experts and local stakeholders.
Officials view the visit as an important opportunity to strengthen conservation efforts and promote sustainable tourism while safeguarding Hampi's heritage status.