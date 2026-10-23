Agrarian distress threatens to upend Karnataka economy

Karnataka is reeling under an unprecedented drought. The state government has declared 226 taluks of the total 240 as drought-hit, an indication of the severity of the situation. The estimated cultivation and agricultural losses have crossed `62,481 crore, prompting the state to seek emergency drought relief from the Centre.

The South West monsoon has been a major letdown, with the state receiving around 563mm against the normal seasonal average of 852mm. Water storage across the state’s 14 major reservoirs stands at 540tmcft out of a gross capacity of 895tmcft, driving groundwater extraction past the 70 per cent mark in several areas.

Farmers, including tenants, are in visible distress and staring at an economic catastrophe with no signs of compensation coming from state and central governments.

The agrarian distress has forced many families to migrate to cities in search of livelihoods. In a first of a series, TNIE looks at the increasing spread of hopelessness among the rural population faced with few choices