Annadani questions Priyank’s silence on ‘OMR tampering’

BENGALURU: Former JDS MLA and Dalit leader K Annadani on Thursday criticised Home Minister Priyank Kharge for his silence on the allegation of tampering of OMR sheets in KPSC recruitment exams. Addressing reporters here along with former MLA Nisarga Narayanaswamy, Annadani said the alleged sting operation had brought disrepute to Karnataka.

Claiming that a mediaperson had admitted to conducting the sting operation, Annadani sought to know why the government did not initiate any suo motu action in that regard. “Why has Priyank Kharge not responded to the allegation of Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy that OMR sheets of KPSC exams had been tampered with. He must first react to this allegation,” Annadani said.

Referring to Priyank’s political background, Annadani said the minister should clarify on the allegations against him and the Congress government. “You are a minister, your father Mallikarjun Kharge is AICC president, and your brother-in-law Radhakrishna is an MP. You have held ministerial positions twice. Why have you not created opportunities for other Dalit leaders,” he said.

Annadani said Priyank should not allow controversies involving those in power to damage the Dalit community’s reputation. He sought to know why leaders such as Anekal Shivanna and Bangarpet Narayanaswamy are not in the cabinet. “Do not use the Dalit community to suit your political interests. Those in power must ensure that other members of the community also get opportunities,” he said.