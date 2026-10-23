Around 500 Karnataka pilgrims stuck in Saudi, Minister in touch

BENGALURU: Stranded in Medina and Mecca after Saudi Arabia shut its major airports, many of the 500-plus Umrah pilgrims from Karnataka are in a fix after private tour operators who took them there abandoned them. Most airlines have also suspended flights over the past two weeks.

Minister for Health and Family Welfare UT Khader said officials are in touch with the pilgrims. “The Haj Committee chairman and other officials met the stranded pilgrims in Saudi Arabia today and assured them of help.

Meals are costly, at roughly Rs 1,500 per person per day, considering the exchange value of a Saudi Riyal to the Indian Rupee is about Rs 25. We will make arrangements for food should it be necessary,” Khader said.

A helpline is also being set up for pilgrims who need other assistance. They had travelled to Saudi Arabia on IndiGo, Akasa Air and Air India flights through private tour operators, but the agents have since left them to fend for themselves, Khader said.

Khader said, “We are working on bringing them back on flights on October 24 and 27.”