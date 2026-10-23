ARTPARK among 5 orgs to get Central grants

BENGALURU: The Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Robotics Technology Park (ARTPARK), a Centre of Excellence (CoE) supported by the IT/BT Department, has been selected as one of the five focused research organisations under the Union government’s Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) Fund, with an allocation of Rs 500 crores.

IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge met the ARTPARK team on Thursday and was briefed about the development and its further expansion plans.

“Since its inception, ARTPARK has received over Rs 62 crore from the state government and incubated 36 deeptech companies, with 18 more in the pipeline. Its incubated startups now have a combined valuation of over Rs 1,700 crore. It has also delivered several high-impact social innovation projects and is rated among the top two of India’s 23 hubs under the Department of Science and Technology’s National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems (NM-ICPS) programme,” Kharge said.

The minister added that for ARTPARK’s next phase, the department wants to create greater value through the Bangalore Robotics and AI Innovation Zone (BRAINZ), further strengthen ArtGarage and ArtLabs with deeper prototyping, manufacturing and shared research and development capabilities, and take up mission-mode projects in foundational deeptech areas.