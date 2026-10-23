Bengaluru girl to represent country in inline hockey in Paraguay

BENGALURU: Preetha P A, daughter of Usha Anand Naidu, has been selected to represent India in inline hockey at an international sporting event to be held in Paraguay.

Deputy Chief Minister and Sports Minister Dr G Parameshwara congratulated Preetha on her selection, recognising her achievement as a matter of pride for Bengaluru and Karnataka. Her selection to represent the country at the international-level competition is also expected to inspire young sportspersons.

Preetha’s achievement was acknowledged at an event attended by Parameshwara, MLA K Gopalaiah, Karnataka Roller Skating Association (KRSA) president M Lakshminarayana, secretary Indudhar Sitaram and residents.

Those present extended their wishes to Preetha and expressed hope that she would perform well in the competition and bring laurels to the country.