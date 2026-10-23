Bengaluru: Pink Line operational nod likely in 4-5 days

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda on Thursday informed that the operational approval for the 7.5-km elevated Pink Line section between Kalena Agrahara and Tavarekere is expected within four to five days. He also directed officials to expedite works to ensure that the Blue Line connecting airport is operational by mid-2027.

Gowda said the approval to commence operations of Pink Line is expected within the next four to five days. The state government has written to the Union government and the ministers concerned, requesting that an inauguration date be finalised at the earliest, he added.

Despite a letter from the Chief Minister, no formal or informal response has been received from the Centre regarding the opening date, he said, adding that he would seek a meeting with the Union Minister concerned to press for an early decision.

After inspecting the works and reviewing progress with officials of the Blue Line, the minister directed officials and contractors to expedite works, stressing that the project had already been delayed by at least a year.

He attributed delays to legal hurdles over tree-felling permissions near KR Pura, which held up Phase 2A (KR Pura-Central Silk Board) works for about a year despite approval from the tree committee. Cauvery water supply pipelines and underground drainage lines, particularly between Veerannapalya and Hebbal, also delayed construction by six to eight months as they had to be shifted or replaced. Heavy traffic on the Outer Ring Road has restricted work to night hours, from 7 pm until early morning.

Gowda said contractors had not responded at the expected pace and that the state government was pressing them to accelerate construction.