Jowar rates almost double as drought grips districts in North Karnataka

KALABURAGI : Jowar, the staple cereal of North Karnataka, is leaving holes in household budgets. The price of this millet has almost doubled in the past two months, from around Rs 5,500 per quintal in early September to Rs 9,200 per quintal in October.

Jowar is among the major crops grown in Kalaburagi and other North Karnataka districts that have been hit by severe drought. The two indigenous varieties of jowar are Maldandi and Gundu Tene.

Kalaburagi APMC Assistant Director said the rate of jowar (Maldandi) rose from Rs 5,500 per quintal in August to Rs 5,650 in September, and jumped to Rs 9,000 in the second half of October. According to statistics, this year the price of jowar is highest compared to the past 10 years. In 2015-16, it was selling for Rs 3,850 per quintal, and had touched Rs 8,000 in 2023-24 which was also a drought year for Kalaburagi.

APMC wholesale merchant Sangamanath Mukka said while the present price of Maldandi variety is Rs 9,200 per quintal, the price of Gundu Tene is Rs 9,000 per quintal. Other varieties vary from Rs 5,000 to Rs 8,500 per quintal, Mukka said.

Though jowar has started to arrive in the market in the last 10 days, the quantity is very less compared to previous years. People were purchasing jowar depending on their immediate need, and are hopeful that if the quantity increases, the price might come down. But with the district in the grip of severe drought this year, chances of prices dropping are very low, Mukka said.

Jowar rotti is the staple food of North Karnataka and is also popular across Karnataka. A single rotti costs Rs 10-15, and it is feared that the price will go up in the coming days.