Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar launched aggressive social media campaign

BANGALORE: Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Friday launched an unusually aggressive social media campaign as polling got under way for four seats in the Karnataka Legislative Council, releasing a separate video appeal for each Congress candidate.

Political observers said it is the first time a Karnataka Chief Minister has used video messaging on this scale to take on the opposition in a council election.

In a video posted on X, Shivakumar urged graduate voters in the four constituencies to back the respective Congress candidates. “Give your valuable first preference vote to the Congress candidate for the Constituency,” he said.

In all four videos, he sought votes for Congress candidates Mohan Limbikai in west Graduates constituency, Shashi Hulikuntemutt in the South-East Graduates’ Constituency, Sharanappa Mathur in the North-East Teachers’ Constituency and Puttanna in the Bangalore Teachers’ Constituency.