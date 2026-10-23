Karnataka CM orders probe after ministers stopped from entering Dasara venue

They said that while LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge were travelling across the country holding copies of the Constitution, claiming to uphold secularism and social equality, their own government was in power in Karnataka where Dalit ministers are insulted.

Reacting to the allegations, minister Balakrishna told reporters in Bengaluru that it is not correct to say Dalit ministers were stopped. “Even I was stopped. Stopping ministers is not correct. As per protocol, the CM, district in-charge minister, and MLA Tanveer Sait were allowed. They have to follow the protocol. But their behaviour is not acceptable... they could have said it in a different way. They unnecessarily created confusion. They let us in only after the CM’s intervention,” the minister said, adding that the spot where Nandi Dhwaja is situated is a sensitive place and crowd management is difficult.

MLA: Up to govt to order probe into S’mogga incident

Shivamogga MLA SN Channabasappa said that responsibility for the elephant-related incident during the city’s Vijayadashami procession rested with all stakeholders, including the authorities. He said it was up to the State Government to order an inquiry.

Jamboo Savari in Shivamogga was cancelled on Wednesday after elephant Somanna, carrying the howdah with the Chamundeshwari idol, was frightened by the crowd and ran helter-skelter, just a few minutes after the procession was flagged off.

BJP can’t digest success: CM

“State BJP leaders cannot digest the successful organisation of Mysuru Dasara by my government. They need an issue to raise,” the CM said.

The CM said everyone was allowed inside the temple and questioned why the BJP leaders did not raise the matter at that time. He acknowledged that a newly appointed officer was there when the procession moved towards Nandi Dhwaja. The ministers might not be aware of the arrangements made, he said.

“I had personally instructed the officials to let them in,” he said. Shivakumar maintained that his government followed the protocol with regard to the royal family and pointed out that a photograph of the BJP MP was prominently displayed.

“We gave respect and honour to the royal family. Why are they not talking about that? We want to introduce something new. We are the ones who bring change. They can say whatever they want. We respect our ministers,” the CM said.