Karnataka CM seeks Centre’s intervention for Sharavathi, Mekedatu clearances

BENGALURU: Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday met Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav in New Delhi, and sought his intervention in expediting wildlife clearance for the proposed Sharavathi Pumped Storage Project and Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir.

Speaking to reporters after meeting Yadav, Shivakumar said he had also discussed issues related to sharing of Mahadayi water. He said he had explained Karnataka’s position from a legal perspective and officials had also been briefed about it. The Union minister reportedly said he would convene a meeting of chief ministers of the three states to discuss the Mahadayi dispute, Shivakumar said.

During the meeting at Paryavaran Bhavan, the CM discussed issues concerning Karnataka, including the proposed declaration of Western Ghats as an Ecologically Sensitive Area (ESA), based on recommendations of the Kasturirangan Committee. He urged the Centre not to finalise the seventh draft notification until the state government completes a physical survey and submits the report.

The state has sought early consideration of the two project proposals by the Standing Committee of the National Board for Wildlife (SC-NBWL), which are awaiting clearance.

The 2,000-MW Sharavathi Pumped Storage Project has been considered and deferred at several meetings of the committee. At its 89th meeting on February 28, 2026, the committee had sought clarifications from the state and user agency on issues raised by its technical committee, along with a report from the National Institute of Advanced Studies (NIAS), Bengaluru.