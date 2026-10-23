Karnataka crop losses over Rs 62,000cr, Deputy CM seeks assistance from Union Govt

BENGALURU: Karnataka Deputy CM and Revenue Minister G Parameshwara has written to the Union government, seeking `62,481 crore as compensation for losses due to the prevailing drought situation in Karnataka. In his letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Amit Shah and Shivaraj Singh Chauhan, he said Karnataka has suffered crop losses estimated at over Rs 62,000 crore due to the drought. He sought their personal intervention and release of financial assistance to Karnataka.

In the letter, the DCM mentioned that crop losses have been reported across 57.93 lakh hectares, and assessed losses range from 33 per cent to 100 per cent, with a majority of affected areas reporting damage exceeding 50 per cent.

Citing deficit rainfall, he said the state has received only 551mm during the Southwest monsoon, while normal rainfall should have been 852mm. This is the second lowest seasonal rainfall since 1956. According to him, of 122 monsoon days, 79 days recorded deficit rainfall. Prolonged dry spells have devastated standing crops, and disrupted agricultural operations that placed a strain on rural households. The state has declared 226 taluks as drought-hit.

The Deputy Chief Minister also said the government had submitted a plea for NDRF assistance of Rs 20,585crore that includes cattle protection, drinking water, crop loss input subsidy etc. The livelihoods of around 61.91 lakh small and marginal farmers have been affected.