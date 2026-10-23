Karnataka: Drought drives rural families to seek livelihood in cities

PUTPAK (YADGIR DISTRICT) : Putpak, on the eastern edge of Karnataka, is a nondescript village six kms from Telangana border. Its claim to fame is that the taluk which it comes under, Gurmitkal, was represented by Mallikarjuan Kharge, the leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, seven times in the state Assembly.

The village is reeling under severe drought now.

Out of the four borewells in the village, one has gone dry already. The villagers fear that in another month or two, the other wells, too, will stop yielding water.

Mareppa, 70, says the situation is similar to that of 1972. “Idu Bahattara Baragaala Mirislikattaadri Sabra (It is worse than the 1972 drought).” As nearby villages are also reeling under drought, it would be difficult to get water, he says.

An adult needs nearly four liters of drinking water per day and about 125 liters for other domestic purposes. But as of now, one is getting only about 60 liters from the borewells.

Bhimaraya, Panchayat Development Officer, in-charge, Putpak Grama Panchayat, said he has brought the situation to the knowledge of the government.

Parvatamma Gurral, 45, lost her husband seven years ago. She relies on a walker to move around. She says, ”I have two sons. The elder is in Mumbai with his wife to work as labourers. He will not send any money. The younger son is only 14 and attends school but does odd jobs so that we can make both ends meet.”

Most people in the village have small land holdings of two or three acres. Income from agriculture is meager, forcing people to migrate to Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Mumbai. This year the drought situation is severe compared to the past years.