Karnataka MLC polls: Cong’s Puttanna denies charges, blames Opposition

BENGALURU: Congress candidate for the Bengaluru Teachers’ constituency MLC polls, Puttanna, has denied Opposition allegations that he distributed gift vouchers to voters, while counter-alleging that NDA candidate Ranganath of the JDS was luring voters with gifts. Puttanna said he had given voter cards as a Dasara gesture and denied that they were intended to influence the voters.

“Those who want to verify the allegations can do so. I have not asked for votes through these cards. We distributed them only as a Dasara special gesture,” he said. Clarifying that the cards were meant to serve as greetings, Puttanna said they were given so that recipients would remember him during the election.

He also referred to allegations concerning gift vouchers associated with a popular mall, questioning what the recipients could obtain from them and asserting that there was nothing improper about the cards that he had distributed.

Puttanna, meanwhile, alleged that gifts such as sarees, watches and money were being offered to voters by the rival candidate. “I have contested five elections in my political career. I have never asked any government official to support my election, except teachers who are my friends. I do not approach officials seeking their support,” he said.