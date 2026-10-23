Karnataka: NDA says gift coupons, cash distributed to voters

BENGALURU: With the Bengaluru Teachers’ Constituency election to the Karnataka Legislative Council scheduled for Friday, Leader of the Opposition in the Council and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Chalavadi Narayanaswamy on Thursday accused Congress candidate Puttanna of distributing gift coupons worth up to `15,000, flasks, tiffin boxes and cash to influence voters.

A delegation led by Narayanaswamy and NDA candidate AP Ranganath of the Janata Dal (Secular) submitted a complaint to the election authorities in Bengaluru, seeking action against 17 Block Education Officers (BEOs) and other education department officials allegedly involved in the distribution.

Addressing the media after lodging the complaint, Narayanaswamy alleged that gift coupons were being distributed in the name of Dasara greetings and could be redeemed at a famous mall.

He claimed that the coupons carried numbers indicating values of Rs 5,000, Rs 10,000 and `15,000. “Gift coupons are being distributed through BEOs, and voters are allegedly being lured with money and gifts. Is this the kind of politics through which one wants to become an MLC?” the BJP leader said, demanding that FIRs be registered against officials found to be involved.

Narayanaswamy alleged that some BEOs and Deputy Directors of Public Instruction had visited Puttanna’s residence before reporting to their offices. He claimed that the distribution of gift coupons had reinforced his earlier allegations about the officials’ involvement in the election campaign. He also alleged that cash had been distributed in envelopes to two people from the Devanahalli region, identified as Muniraju and Bidalapura, followed by the distribution of tiffin boxes.

Accusing the Congress government of misusing its administrative machinery to influence the election, Narayanaswamy alleged that voters werebeing threatened with consequences if they did not support the Ruling party.