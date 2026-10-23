Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy flags ‘delay’ in land allotment for testing centres

BENGALURU: Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel HD Kumaraswamy has expressed concern over the State Government’s continued delay in allotting land for the proposed Construction and Infrastructure Equipment Testing Centre and an Electric Vehicle Testing Centre in Mandya district.

In a letter to CM DK Shivakumar, he referred to several meetings and official communications between the state and Union governments on the proposed projects.

The two facilities, proposed by the Automotive Research Association of India, are expected to strengthen India’s automotive and electric mobility ecosystem, promote technological development and create industrial and employment opportunities in the region, Kumaraswamy said.

He noted that despite repeated consultations, site inspections, technical assessments and meetings with the departments concerned, the Mandya district administration and the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board are yet to allot land.

He appealed to the CM to intervene personally and ensure that land for the ARAI facilities is allotted at the earliest.