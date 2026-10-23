Woman dies after kite manja slits neck in Hubballi; police commissioner warns 10 years jail who sell it

HUBBALLI: In a tragic incident in which kite manja claimed another life in the city. The woman, who was travelling on a motorcycle, sustained fatal injuries after a kite manja string got caught around her neck. She died on the spot.

The deceased identified as Vidhya Manjunath Goudar, 38, was working as a lab technician in a private firm and when she was returning to the lab from her residence the accident occurred near Siddharoodha Mutt, within the jurisdiction of the Old Hubballi police station.

Large numbers of public and lab staff gathered at the hospital. Her body was shifted to the mortuary of the KIMS Hospital in Hubballi for a post-mortem examination.

Hubballi Dharwad Police Commissioner Bhushan Borase visited the mortuary at KIMS Hospital and inspected the body of the deceased woman. He also gathered information from her family members.