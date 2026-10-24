Congress and NDA go all out to win Council polls in Karnataka

BENGALURU: When a Chief Minister records separate video appeals for each of four candidates in a Legislative Council election, the message is as much about priorities as persuasion.

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s campaign on Friday, as polling began for four seats, is being described as unprecedented for a Council contest. Graduates’ and Teachers’ constituencies rarely draw this kind of personal investment from top leaders.

The reasons are clear. All four contests are Congress-versus-NDA fights: Mohan Limbikai against BJP’s SV Sankanur in West Graduates, Shashi Hulikuntemutt against KM Suresh in South-East Graduates, Sharanappa Mathur against Shashil Namoshi in North-East Teachers, and Puttanna against the JDS’s AP Ranganath, the joint NDA candidate, in Bangalore Teachers. These seats traditionally favour the NDA, so a Congress win would be a statement as well as a gain.

The Congress appears to be prepared better than usual. It named candidates early, giving them time to campaign, says MLC Ramesh Babu, a veteran of Council polls. Party president BK Hariprasad is credited with driving an energetic effort, in contrast to the lethargy analysts often associate with the party, insisting the party win all four seats. Some Congress leaders also argue that the national mood, including recent protests against the NDA, has not helped the BJP locally.

The BJP is not idle either. Leader of Opposition R Ashoka and Vijayendra campaigned extensively, particularly for Ranganath.

Opposition leader in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanswamy filed a formal complaint with the Election Commission against Puttanna, a day before the video release alleging that he gave Lulu Mall coupons to voters. Yet, cross-voting by a large number of BJP and JDS legislators in the earlier Council elections handed the Congress an embarrassing win. Losing even one seat now would raise questions on organisational discipline.