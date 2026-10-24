Congress leader involved in sting operation to blackmail Siddaramaiah: Minister Yathindra

MYSURU: The alleged sting operation targeting former chief minister Siddaramaiah has triggered new political tremors, with his son and Urban Development Minister Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah alleging that a Congress insider was involved in the episode aimed at blackmailing and tarnishing his father’s political legacy. Siddaramaiah and Yathindra on Friday expressed confidence in the ongoing investigation, while raising questions over the identities and motives of those behind the alleged operation.
Yathindra said that a person from within the Congress was involved adding a potentially damaging internal dimension to the controversy, which could put the party leadership under pressure. Siddaramaiah, meanwhile, said he had learnt about the alleged operation in September and had voluntarily lodged a complaint to establish the truth and said a fair investigation will bring out truth.
Yathindra said two persons, including a journalist, had been taken into custody for questioning in connection with the case. The minister said that his father had been informed about the developments and had directed that anyone found involved should be arrested, irrespective of their political affiliations. “The intention is to tarnish Siddaramaiah’s image, damage his legacy and blackmail him. The video prima facie indicates the involvement of a Congress woman and a media head. However, the mistake of one individual cannot be attributed to the entire party,” Yathindra said.
He alleged that the sting operation could have been linked to an attempt to secure a political ticket, claiming that the woman seen in the video was reportedly aspiring for the Congress ticket from Puttur. He, however, said the investigation must establish whether Congress members themselves orchestrated the operation or whether others were behind it.
Yathindra said his father was upset by the developments, pointing out that Siddaramaiah had spent nearly four decades in politics without facing such allegations.
He expressed confidence that the truth would emerge through the investigation and said a higher-level probe could be demanded if the ongoing investigation failed to proceed properly. Siddaramaiah, meanwhile, finally opened up on the issue in public for the first time sand said he had learnt about the alleged operation in September and had voluntarily lodged a complaint to establish the truth. He alleged that a journalist and a woman were involved in the attempt but said he did not know who was directing it.
“I want the truth to come out before the people. That is why I filed a complaint. I have not committed any wrongdoing and do not need anyone’s moral support,” the former CM said. Siddaramaiah said he had faith in the State Government’s investigation and did not consider a SIT or a higher-level probe necessary at this stage.
Congress to issue notice to party leader
Based on an alleged sting operation video circulated on social media, KPCC is issuing a show-cause notice to a party leader. KPCC president BK Hariprasad told media persons in Bengaluru that if any member of the Congress is involved in an alleged sting operation, they will be issued a notice.
“The video has already surfaced. We have directed that a show-cause notice be issued to them, and further necessary action will follow,” he said. The KPCC president termed the alleged sting operations as a despicable act carried out by certain individuals seeking political vendetta. Responding to a question on who might be behind the alleged sting operation, the Congress leader said it for the agencies like the CID and CBI to investigate it.
On HD Kumaraswamy’s statement that he would meet Siddaramaiah, Hariprasad said Siddaramaiah is not such a weak leader and the party will counter the issue politically.