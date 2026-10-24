Congress leader involved in sting operation to blackmail Siddaramaiah: Minister Yathindra

MYSURU: The alleged sting operation targeting former chief minister Siddaramaiah has triggered new political tremors, with his son and Urban Development Minister Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah alleging that a Congress insider was involved in the episode aimed at blackmailing and tarnishing his father’s political legacy. Siddaramaiah and Yathindra on Friday expressed confidence in the ongoing investigation, while raising questions over the identities and motives of those behind the alleged operation.

Yathindra said that a person from within the Congress was involved adding a potentially damaging internal dimension to the controversy, which could put the party leadership under pressure. Siddaramaiah, meanwhile, said he had learnt about the alleged operation in September and had voluntarily lodged a complaint to establish the truth and said a fair investigation will bring out truth.

Yathindra said two persons, including a journalist, had been taken into custody for questioning in connection with the case. The minister said that his father had been informed about the developments and had directed that anyone found involved should be arrested, irrespective of their political affiliations. “The intention is to tarnish Siddaramaiah’s image, damage his legacy and blackmail him. The video prima facie indicates the involvement of a Congress woman and a media head. However, the mistake of one individual cannot be attributed to the entire party,” Yathindra said.

He alleged that the sting operation could have been linked to an attempt to secure a political ticket, claiming that the woman seen in the video was reportedly aspiring for the Congress ticket from Puttur. He, however, said the investigation must establish whether Congress members themselves orchestrated the operation or whether others were behind it.

Yathindra said his father was upset by the developments, pointing out that Siddaramaiah had spent nearly four decades in politics without facing such allegations.