Dy CM Dr G Parameshwara: Karnataka government will act firmly to enforce ban on manja

BENGALURU: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr G Parameshwara has said that despite the existing ban on dangerous manja threads, their continued sale and use remain a grave concern.
The tragic death of Vidya Manjunath Gowdar of Hubballi, who lost her life after a sharp manja thread became entangled around her neck while she was travelling on a two-wheeler, is deeply distressing and utterly unacceptable, Dr Parameshwara added. “Yet another preventable tragedy has exposed the deadly consequences of reckless disregard for public safety,” he added.
The DCM said he will hold discussions with the ministers concerned and senior officials to strengthen enforcement, review existing legal provisions, and, if necessary, tighten regulations to ensure stringent action against violators.
“Our government has taken this incident with the utmost seriousness. Despite the existing ban on dangerous manja threads, their continued sale and use remain a grave concern. I will hold discussions with the ministers concerned and senior officials to strengthen enforcement, review existing legal provisions, and, if necessary, tighten regulations to ensure stringent action against violators,” he added.
Dr Parameshwara said that this is not merely a matter of law enforcement. “It is a question of humanity, conscience, and collective responsibility. We have witnessed far too many innocent lives being lost to these deadly threads.
Those who continue to use them despite knowing the risks must ask themselves whether a few moments of amusement are worth another person’s life,” he elaborated.
Dr Parameshwara warned that knowingly putting innocent lives at risk is not simply negligence and it can amount to a criminal offence, and those responsible must face the consequences under the law. The government will act firmly to enforce the ban and hold violators accountable, he added.
Horatti: Need strict action
Following the death of a woman in Hubballi caused by the manja string, former Legislative Council chairman and MLC Basavaraj Horatti has urged the state government and police to strictly enforce the ban on hazardous kite strings and take stringent action against those involved in their manufacture, supply and sale. Horatti said on Thursday protecting human lives and wildlife must remain a priority and called on the authorities to take all necessary steps to prevent similar tragedies in the future.