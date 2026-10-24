Dy CM Dr G Parameshwara: Karnataka government will act firmly to enforce ban on manja

BENGALURU: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr G Parameshwara has said that despite the existing ban on dangerous manja threads, their continued sale and use remain a grave concern.

The tragic death of Vidya Manjunath Gowdar of Hubballi, who lost her life after a sharp manja thread became entangled around her neck while she was travelling on a two-wheeler, is deeply distressing and utterly unacceptable, Dr Parameshwara added. “Yet another preventable tragedy has exposed the deadly consequences of reckless disregard for public safety,” he added.

The DCM said he will hold discussions with the ministers concerned and senior officials to strengthen enforcement, review existing legal provisions, and, if necessary, tighten regulations to ensure stringent action against violators.

“Our government has taken this incident with the utmost seriousness. Despite the existing ban on dangerous manja threads, their continued sale and use remain a grave concern. I will hold discussions with the ministers concerned and senior officials to strengthen enforcement, review existing legal provisions, and, if necessary, tighten regulations to ensure stringent action against violators,” he added.

Dr Parameshwara said that this is not merely a matter of law enforcement. “It is a question of humanity, conscience, and collective responsibility. We have witnessed far too many innocent lives being lost to these deadly threads.