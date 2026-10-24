‘Environmental changes can alter brain, impact mental health’: Report

BENGALURU: Global climate change is the greatest and foremost environmental challenge of the 21st century. That it also has an adverse impact on mental health has been established in a recently published report by the Nature Mental Health Earth-Brain-Health (EBH) Commission (EBHC). ‘Nature’ is the world’s leading multidisciplinary science journal.

The Commission report, while stating that environmental changes “alter the conditions in which people develop, live and age, and with them the conditions for brain and mental health”, also draws the world’s attention to its “uneven” impact on “low and middle-income countries (LMICs), small island developing states (SIDS), children, older adults, people with disabilities and marginalized communities, who carry higher exposure with fewer resources for recovery and are least represented in the evidence base”.

The report explains how environmental conditions reach mental health through “interacting biological pathways, including neuro inflammation, endocrine and circadian disruption, and epigenetic processes; psychological pathways, including stress, loss of control and agency, and disrupted meaning and place; and social pathways, including inequality, displacement, isolation and institutional distrust. Effects are time-dependent, with sensitive developmental windows in which exposure carries disproportionate and only partly reversible consequences”, the EBHC report explains.

“Heat and heatwaves, air and noise pollution, extreme weather and compound events, urbanization, and the loss of green and blue spaces are associated with depression, anxiety, cognitive decline, and impaired emotional and behavioral functioning, although evidence strength and causal clarity differ across exposures, populations and settings. Evidence is most developed for heat, air pollution, noise and urban stressors, and remains heterogeneous for biodiversity loss and digital environments,” the report states.

These exposures “rarely occur singly: heat, pollution, poor housing, deprivation and limited access to care frequently co-occur, and their combined effects may be nonlinear and cannot be recovered from single-exposure studies”.