Farmers jittery as drought, power cuts squeeze life out of lemons in Karnataka

VIJAYAPURA: Standing in his lemon farm in Babaleshwar village, Akram Malkhed is more worried about saving his 150 plants than getting yield from the plants.

“Normally, in October we could see plants full of lemons. Labourers had to spend more time plucking lemons from the plant and even picking the ones which fall. But this year in the same months, the plants are hardly bearing any fruit. We did not face such a situation even during the last summers when the yield normally declines”, he said.

Malkhed said that even during past summers, he was collecting around four to five bags of lemon every day, but this year, in October, he is getting literally nothing from the plants. Winters are the season when the plants bear higher fruits because of enough moisture in the soil and moderate temperature which helps plants to yield more fruits, he said.

Even after having two borewells, Malkhed said that only one is yielding water this year as even then one is not yielding enough water to save the plants. “On the one hand, the water level has depleted in the borewells, on the other, the government has resorted to frequent power cuts. And I am unable to supply enough water to my plants”, he said.