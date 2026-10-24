Final electoral roll to be released on October 27: Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer V Anbukkumar

BENGALURU: The deadline for filing and processing claims and objections as part of SIR ended on October 22 and the final electoral roll will be released on October 27. “The final electoral roll will be shared with all political parties on October 27. It will also be published on the CEO’s website,” said Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Karnataka V Anbukkumar.
Officials from the office of the CEO said 43,82,824 notices have been issued to electors listed under the no-mapping and logical discrepancy/anomalies category. All notices served have been processed by electoral registration officers (EROs) and disposed of accordingly.
Some applications have been rejected. Details of such applications along with reasons for their rejection are being obtained from EROs. They will be shared with the political parties along with the final electoral roll on October 27. Electors can challenge the EROs’ decision before the district election officers and the CEO. They can also enroll by filling Form 6 for inclusion by submitting relevant documents or even approach a court of law, if required, the officials said.
However, no objections have been filed before the DEOs and the CEO so far, they said.Of the 43,82,824 forms submitted by electors, 20,35,835 were served notices under the anomalies category and 23,45,500 under the no-mapping category.
Till June 16, the state had 5,54,32,314 electors. The final draft electoral roll released on August 24 had 4,46,35,975 electors after the first phase of the house-to-house survey. Election officials listed 1,07,96,339 electors under the Absent, Shifted, Dead, Duplicate and Others (ASDDO) category.
The officials said the forms received till September 23 will be processed for inclusion in the final electoral roll to be published on October 27. The officials said enrollment, correction and deletion of names will be a continuous process. People can submit forms online and offline. However, no form will be processed without documents. All forms received will be checked and verified through the ECINET app.