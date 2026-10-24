Final electoral roll to be released on October 27: Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer V Anbukkumar

BENGALURU: The deadline for filing and processing claims and objections as part of SIR ended on October 22 and the final electoral roll will be released on October 27. “The final electoral roll will be shared with all political parties on October 27. It will also be published on the CEO’s website,” said Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Karnataka V Anbukkumar.

Officials from the office of the CEO said 43,82,824 notices have been issued to electors listed under the no-mapping and logical discrepancy/anomalies category. All notices served have been processed by electoral registration officers (EROs) and disposed of accordingly.

Some applications have been rejected. Details of such applications along with reasons for their rejection are being obtained from EROs. They will be shared with the political parties along with the final electoral roll on October 27. Electors can challenge the EROs’ decision before the district election officers and the CEO. They can also enroll by filling Form 6 for inclusion by submitting relevant documents or even approach a court of law, if required, the officials said.