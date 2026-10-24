FIR against 15 after villagers attack wildlife veterinarian during leopard rescue operation in Tumakuru

HUBBALLI: An FIR has been registered against 15 people after a mob allegedly attacked a wildlife veterinarian during a leopard rescue operation at Timmasandra village in Tumakuru district. The veterinarian, Dr Prayag, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bengaluru.

The incident occurred after a leopard climbed a coconut tree in the village, reportedly after entering the area in search of chickens and being chased by dogs.

A forest department team arrived at the village the following morning to rescue the leopard. However, despite repeated requests by forest officials and police, villagers refused to move away from the rescue site.

The villagers allegedly demanded that the leopard be captured immediately and accused forest officials of causing injuries to wildlife. The situation escalated into a scuffle during which Dr Prayag was allegedly attacked and sustained injuries.

During the commotion, the leopard jumped down from the coconut tree and fled towards the forest.

The incident has raised concerns over the safety of forest personnel involved in wildlife rescue operations and the challenges they face in managing crowds during such interventions.

The police have identified attacking villagers based on drone footage. "The public was restless to capture the leopard, and it was causing disturbance to rescue team and the leopard, which was still sitting atop the coconut tree. The villagers threatened the staff; that's when the scuffle broke out," said a forest officer.