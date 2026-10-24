Karnataka: Departments told to send budget estimates by Nov 21

BENGALURU: The Finance Department has issued a circular to all departments to prepare budget estimates for 2027-28.

The departments have been directed to follow the prescribed schedule. They have been told to submit realistic proposals and avoid demands for extra funds. This will be the first budget of DK Shivakumar as chief minister.

The Finance Department has directed the estimating officers to submit estimates to the heads of the departments and internal financial advisers. After scrutiny, the estimates will be sent to the Finance Department much before the deadline.

The circular stated that the departments should seek additional funds from the government within the first three months of the financial year for items that should have been anticipated while preparing the original budget. Therefore, the officials have been directed to assess their departments’ financial requirements accurately and prepare realistic estimates to avoid repeated requests for more funds.

Sources in the Finance Department said that a large portion of the budget goes for the government’s guarantee schemes. This is a burden on the state. With verification of beneficiaries, the allocation for the guarantee schemes is expected to come down in 2027-28.