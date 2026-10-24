Karnataka HC issues rules for crimes arising from social media posts

BENGALURU: To prevent the mechanical registration of crimes, multiplicity of proceedings arising from social media posts and arbitrary exercise of police powers, the Karnataka High Court issued guidelines to be followed by the police.

Justice M Nagaprasanna also directed the Director General and Inspector General of Police to ensure that principles governing registration of crimes, protection of freedom of expression and safeguards against unnecessary arrest are brought to the notice of all jurisdictional police officers through appropriate administrative instructions.

These guidelines are in addition to the ones issued by the Supreme Court in the case of Satender Kumar Antil and the High Court of Telangana in the case of Nalla Balu.

The HC issued the guidelines while allowing the petition filed by one Sandeep Kumar, residing in the city, challenging the crimes registered against him, which is one among the seven cases registered over a same social post. Mohammad Shahanawaz had filed a case against the petitioner over a social media post on stalking and following of a woman by a group of youths, at Puttur town police station in Dakshina Kannada district.

Stating that the guidelines issued by the police authorities are always subject to the provisions of the BNSS and the law declared by the apex court, the HC said that whenever a complaint is received alleging commission of an offence arising from a social media post, statement or expression, the police shall examine whether the allegations, taken at their face value, disclose the essential ingredients of the offence alleged.