Minor clashes in polls to four Karnataka Legislative Council seats

BENGALURU: Polling for four Karnataka Legislative Council seats was held largely peacefully on Friday, except minor clashes near a few polling stations.

The results will be declared on Tuesday (October 27).

As many as 43 candidates were in the fray across the four constituencies including South-East Graduates’, West Graduates’, North-East Teachers’ and Bengaluru Teachers’. BJP has fielded candidates in the first three constituencies, while its alliance partner, the JD(S), is contesting the Bengaluru Teachers’ seat.

Although the outcome is unlikely to alter the balance of power in the Upper House significantly, the elections are seen as a litmus test for the BJP-JD(S) alliance and the first electoral test since DK Shivakumar became Chief Minister and BK Hariprasad KPCC President.

Polling began at 8 am and concluded at 4 pm, with elaborate security arrangements in place. Minor clashes were reported near a few polling stations. At Ambedkar College in Nagarbhavi, Bengaluru, BJP and Congress workers clashed, prompting the police to intervene and bring the situation under control.

At Anekal, an argument broke out between BJP-JD(S) workers and officials over the removal of a banner featuring their candidate, AP Ranganath.

In Gadag, BJP workers alleged that Congress workers were allowed inside the designated polling booth premises. They alleged that this is in violation of the Election Commission guidelines. An argument broke out, and the police intervened to restore order.

The 75 member Legislative Council currently has 38 Congress members and 30 members from the BJP-JD(S) alliance. Apart from them, there is one Independent MLC and Chairman Saleem Ahmed. Five seats to be filled through government nominations are vacant.