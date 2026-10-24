Poland, Karnataka to tie up for aerospace, defence ventures

BENGALURU: Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said Poland and Karnataka could collaborate in aerospace, defence and advanced manufacturing during a meeting with Chief Minister DK Shivakumar in Bengaluru on Friday. Shivakumar invited Poland to participate as a country partner at the Global Investors Meet 2027.

The two leaders met on the sidelines of the India-Poland Business Forum to discuss investment, business and technology opportunities between Poland and Karnataka.

Tusk highlighted Karnataka’s potential to serve as a gateway for investments between Poland and India. He noted that both Poland and Karnataka had relatively young workforces and said collaboration could be mutually beneficial.

Shivakumar welcomed the proposed Rs80-crore investment by Poland’s TZMO Group in the KIADB industrial area at Vemagal in Kolar district. The Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board has allotted five acres for the project, which is expected to generate around 1,000 jobs and introduce the manufacture of smart adult incontinence pads in India.

IIIT-BANGALORE, POLAND’S AGH UNIVERSITY SIGN MOU

Bengaluru: The International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore (IIIT-Bangalore) and Poland’s AGH University of Krakow signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Friday to promote academic and research collaboration in artificial intelligence (AI), quantum technologies and other emerging fields. The MoU was exchanged in the presence of Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. The agreement provides for joint research activities, development of academic programmes, and international academic exchanges.