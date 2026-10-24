RSS Vijayadashami marches: conditional nod for Kalaburagi and Hubballi, permission denied in Tumakuru

BENGALURU: The police have granted conditional permission for the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to take out a Vijayadashami route march in Kalaburagi on Sunday.

The preparations are in full swing for the organisation’s programmes in Hubballi and Mysuru. But in Tumakuru district, permission for the proposed marches has been denied.

In Kalaburagi, Deputy Commissioner of Police Shalu has granted permission for the march to begin at 3.30 pm on Sunday, following the submission of Forms 1 and 2 prescribed by the Home Department. The procession will start from Nagareshwar School and culminate at the Sharanabasaveshwara Jatra Grounds.

The police have directed the organisers to adhere to the prescribed route and prohibited provocative speeches during the procession. The conditional clearance comes amid a debate over whether RSS route marches require prior police permission or whether advance intimation to the authorities is sufficient.

In Hubballi, preparations are in full swing for the route march and public meeting scheduled at Nehru Maidan on October 25. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and several BJP MLAs are expected to participate in the programme. Permission has been granted for the event, according to the report.