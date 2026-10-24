Sting operation case: JDS alleges police manhandled social media team member's wife, mother

BENGALURU: Janata Dal (Secular) spokesperson Pradeep Gowda on Friday alleged that the State Government has continued targeting party workers in the sting operation case and that the police manhandled the wife and mother of a worker of the party’s social media team.

Addressing a press conference, Gowda said that a police team visited the house of Mohan Gowda on Friday evening when he was not there and searched the house without producing the warrant. When his wife Pavitra objected and demanded a copy of the warrant, the police brought a computer and printer to the house to get the print out of the warrant.

Besides, they also assaulted Pavitra when she refused to give her mobile phone, which is not connected to the case, the spokesperson alleged, adding that the police took away the phone along with a pen drive.

“The State Government is using the police to harass the party workers, without taking action against the real culprits. As the courts won’t be there for the next three days, the police wanted to pick

Mohan Gowda on Friday evening,” Pradeep Gowda alleged, demanding action against the police.