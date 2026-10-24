Sting operation: Congress woman leader surrenders before CCB police in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: In a major development in the sting operation case involving former chief minister Siddaramaiah, a Congress woman leader from coastal Karnataka is said to have surrendered before the Central Crime Branch (CCB) police in Bengaluru. The police, however, are yet to formalise her arrest procedures.

According to highly-placed sources, the police are likely to take the Congress leader into custody for questioning in connection with the case. The woman leader’s surrender came after the police issued a notice to her to appear before the investigation officer for questioning.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru on Friday, Siddaramaiah alleged that Congress leader Kripa Alva and Rakesh Shetty, who is associated with a Kannada news channel, were behind the sting operation. Earlier, Union Minister for Steel HD Kumaraswamy had also held the duo responsible for the sting operation. It may be recalled that Siddaramaiah had filed a complaint with the cybercrime police on October 6 in connection with the sting operation row.