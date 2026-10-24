Students allowed to use mobiles, books at KSOU exam centre in Karnataka's Shivamogga

SHIVAMOGGA: Alleged examination malpractice has come to light at the regional centre of Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) here, where students were allegedly allowed to use mobile phones and books during degree and postgraduate examinations in exchange for money. However, the regional director denied the allegations.

The KSOU regional office near Alkol Circle in the city was one of the examination centres. It is alleged that students who paid money were allowed to write their examinations using books and mobile phones without interference from invigilators. While such students were reportedly accommodated on the second floor of the examination centre, those who did not pay were made to sit on the first floor.

A video, purportedly showing students using books and mobile phones during examinations, went viral on social media. The university’s degree and postgraduate examinations began on October 7 and are scheduled to continue until November 20.

Talking to reporters, Regional Director BM Swamy denied the allegations, saying he does not allow any exam-related irregularities. “Some people think that money was illegally collected to facilitate malpractice. No such malpractice happened at our Shivamogga centre. The university has also warned us against such irregularities,” he said. Swamy said the examination staff do not allow mobile phones, smartwatches etc inside the exam centre.

District administration sources said the matter has already been brought to the notice of the university’s registrar of evaluation.