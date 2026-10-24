Who conducted sting, who is mastermind: Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy

BENGALURU: Union Minister for Steel HD Kumaraswamy on Friday hit back at Chief Minister DK Shivakumar for claiming that JDS is behind the sting operation involving former chief minister Siddaramaiah. He alleged that the Congress government is protecting TV journalist Rakesh Shetty, whom he described as accused.

Speaking at the JDS Headquarters, JP Bhavan, in Bengaluru, Kumaraswamy was reacting to Shivakumar’s reported submission to the Congress high command that JDS is exploiting the sting for political gains. He demanded to know who conducted the sting, who its mastermind and kingpin are, and which Congress woman leader assisted Shetty during the shoot.

Kumaraswamy claimed that senior government figures and some police officers are working behind the scenes to secure Shetty bail, warning that the TV journalist could destroy evidence. He claimed that Shetty had been shielded in earlier cases and called him CM’s close associate. He asked what Shivakumar discussed with the accused at a hotel in the city.

Kumaraswamy alleged that the death of Vicky, a former employee who worked for Shetty’s organisation, was mysterious, but closed as an unnatural death.

He referred to media reports that unpublished sting videos were used to blackmail police officers and constitutional dignitaries. A complaint has been filed with the vigilance wing of the Karnataka High Court, he added. He questioned why a sting was carried out in 2023 over an alleged 2011 incident, and asked whether the woman seen with Shetty had been arrested or questioned. He said JDS workers are being served notices, while the authenticity of the sting remained unaddressed.

Kumaraswamy said his aim is to fight corruption and he will meet Siddaramaiah if needed. He voiced concern that the matter could be buried within 15 days.

Political analyst BS Murthy said, “Kumaraswamy’s continued allegations on this issue are only embarrassing his rival Siddaramaiah more than anyone else, to that extent he is gaining.’’