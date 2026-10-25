Airlines responsible, must bring back Umrah pilgrims stranded in Mecca: Minister UT Khader

CHIKKAMAGALURU: Minister for Health and Family Welfare UT Khader said the health department’s priority is manpower boost, infrastructure, cleanliness, and all facilities having sufficient medicines. He said on Saturday that it is a matter of pride that the district has secured the national award for effective implementation of NCP programmes.

Khader also said that an Umrah pilgrimage system will be put in place every month. To a query on over 600 pilgrims from Karnataka being stranded in Mecca, Khader said that it was the responsibility of private flight agencies such as Indigo, Akash, and Air India to bring them back, as they were given money for the return tickets.

The Haj committee has made boarding and lodging facilities for the stranded pilgrims, and they are expected to return by October 27, and a helpline number 948350 3132 is also set up to help the kin of these pilgrims. He also warned that an application will be filed in the Supreme Court if the flight agencies do not make arrangements to bring back the stranded pilgrims by October 27.