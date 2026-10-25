Bengaluru: Saturday e-Khata Melas to resume from October 31

BENGALURU: Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao on Saturday announced that e-Khata Melas will resume from October 31 and will be held every Saturday. The melas will be held at the offices of the assistant revenue officers of the five city corporations, as well as at other locations identified.

He said videos, in Kannada and English, explaining how to access e-Khata services have been uploaded on YouTube. People can submit their applications through the GBA e-Aasthi portal too, he said. “People facing difficulties in obtaining an e-khata, or applying for a new Khata or converting a B khata into an A khata within GBA limits can make use of the Janasevaka service.

Janasevaka representatives will visit houses and assist them with the application process. To avail of this service, citizens can book a slot through the website or contact the helpline numbers provided at Website: https://www.janasevaka.karnataka.gov.in/SlotBooking ,” he said.

The facility to apply for e-Khata is also available at 140 Bengaluru One centres across GBA limits.

YouTube Channel link: https://youtube.com/@revenuebmp?si=8Jh4AVM18g-stdgf for clarity

e-Aasthi Portal: https://GBAeAasthi.Karnataka.gov.in to submit applications by themselves

Helpline Numbers: 080-42474411 / 8904085030