BJP targets CM DK Shivakumar's government

BENGALURU: BJP has stepped up its attack on the Shivakumar government over the alleged sting operation against former chief minister Siddaramaiah, factionalism in the ruling Congress, alleged irregularities in Bengaluru’s waste management tenders, release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, and delay in providing relief to farmers hit by drought.

In a series of posts on X, the BJP accused the Congress leadership of being preoccupied with factionalism in the party, ignoring governance and public welfare. The posts carried hashtags such as #CongressVsCongress and #CongressFailsKarnataka.

Referring to the alleged sting operation involving Siddaramaiah, the BJP alleged that the former CM has been targeted politically by leaders from his own party. Seeking to know who is behind the alleged operation, the BJP asked, “Who wants Siddaramaiah out of the Congress? Who is the sting king?”

It alleged that the controversy has exposed divisions in the Congress. The BJP cited Siddaramaiah’s reported remarks on the appointment of three district in-charge ministers to question the functioning of the government. It argued that the remarks showed dissatisfaction within the Congress leadership and lack of coordination between the CM and other senior leaders.