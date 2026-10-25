Karnataka

Golden Chariot, luxury on wheels, rolls on again in Karnataka

This is no ordinary train. To savour the splendour on wheels, one has to pay a minimum of Rs 3,31,500 for a ride lasting four days and three nights
The lavish interiors of the Golden Chariot.
The lavish interiors of the Golden Chariot.(Photo | Shashidhar Byrappa)
Express News Service
Updated on
2 min read

BENGALURU: Chief Minister DK Shivakumar wants you to ride the Golden Chariot, the state’s own luxury express train. And here is the interesting part—the CM has plans to make the luxury ride affordable for everyone by reducing ticket cost.

For long, the Golden Chariot was in the shed. The CM said the state government would take all measures to ensure that there are no more breaks in services. “The train is the pride of Karnataka. It is not just for international tourists, but all those staying in Karnataka to travel in luxury to see various parts of Karnataka and southern India.

We do not want to make profit, but all efforts will be done to ensure there are no losses. The services should not be limited to only the wealthy, but everyone. The government will consider offering travel opportunities to people at lower costs during off-season,” he said.

The Golden Chariot is being operated by the Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation in collaboration with Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation and Indian Railways. The CM said, “There are only four luxury trains in India, of which only two are operational-- in Karnataka and Rajasthan. The one in Maharashtra is not a luxury train. The train is important for Karnataka.”

The CM was speaking to media after flagging off the train’s Pride of South trip, from Bengaluru City railway station. He along with Tourism and Energy minister KJ George travelled onboard the train till Kengeri. He interacted with some of the guests onboard the train and took a tour of the train.

CM DK Shivakumar and Tourism Minister K J George take a ride from KSR Railway Station to Kengeri.
CM DK Shivakumar and Tourism Minister K J George take a ride from KSR Railway Station to Kengeri. (Photo | Shashidhar Byrappa)

Minimum bookings to determine trips

The Golden Chariot will operate only if bookings meet the minimum threshold

If bookings fall short, passengers will be offered a refund or the option to change their travel dates

Pre-bookings are being accepted, but trip dates are subject to change

Luxury, heritage & wildlife on track

Luxury

Private cabins, two dining cars and spa facilities

Wildlife

Bandipur Tiger Reserve

Royal heritage: Mysuru

Architecture

Hoysala monuments in Halebidu

Coffee culture: Chikkamagaluru

World heritage: Hampi

DK Shivakumar
Golden Chariot

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