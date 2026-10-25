Golden Chariot, luxury on wheels, rolls on again in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Chief Minister DK Shivakumar wants you to ride the Golden Chariot, the state’s own luxury express train. And here is the interesting part—the CM has plans to make the luxury ride affordable for everyone by reducing ticket cost.

For long, the Golden Chariot was in the shed. The CM said the state government would take all measures to ensure that there are no more breaks in services. “The train is the pride of Karnataka. It is not just for international tourists, but all those staying in Karnataka to travel in luxury to see various parts of Karnataka and southern India.

We do not want to make profit, but all efforts will be done to ensure there are no losses. The services should not be limited to only the wealthy, but everyone. The government will consider offering travel opportunities to people at lower costs during off-season,” he said.

The Golden Chariot is being operated by the Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation in collaboration with Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation and Indian Railways. The CM said, “There are only four luxury trains in India, of which only two are operational-- in Karnataka and Rajasthan. The one in Maharashtra is not a luxury train. The train is important for Karnataka.”

The CM was speaking to media after flagging off the train’s Pride of South trip, from Bengaluru City railway station. He along with Tourism and Energy minister KJ George travelled onboard the train till Kengeri. He interacted with some of the guests onboard the train and took a tour of the train.