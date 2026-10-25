KPCC chief BK Hariprasad claims political vendetta behind sting operations

SHIVAMOGGA: KPCC president BK Hariprasad on Saturday alleged that the “father of the sting operation” in modern India was a “Mahamanav”, claiming that such tactics had been used to force former BJP general secretary Sanjay Joshi to resign and effectively end his political career. Speaking to reporters here, Hariprasad alleged that sting operations were often carried out for political vengeance.

“The entire political career of Sanjay Joshi was destroyed because of a sting operation, and it has now become a habit in politics,” he said.

Referring to the alleged sting operation controversy against former CM Siddaramaiah, he said, “Siddaramaiah has already stated that some miscreants spread this to blackmail him.

The incident will be investigated, and after the inquiry, the party will take action,” he said. Responding to a question on whether the Congress had a “sleeper cell”, in the context of the alleged sting operation, Hariprasad said it existed in the RSS and BJP.