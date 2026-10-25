Missing Gadag engineer who left ‘death note’ found at Mumbai railway station after 40 days

GADAG: Gadag engineer Parvez Dharwad, who went missing after leaving a “death note” stating that the government had not released funds for projects, was found at the Bandra Railway Station in Mumbai after 40 days. The Gadag police, who traced him, took him into custody and brought him back to Gadag on Saturday morning.

After formal interrogation, the police sent Parvez back home with his relatives. Parvez later went to his father-in-law’s house in Haveri to meet his wife and child.

His relatives said that during 40 days of his absence, Parvez visited many dargahs in Andhra Pradesh, Bhopal and Maharashtra. He had left Gadag on September 13, leaving the death note that had worried his family and the state government.

In his note, Parvez had said he was being harassed by contractors who had not been paid by the government. The police had formed five special teams to trace him.

Parvez’s relative said, “He travelled from Bengaluru to Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh and went to Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh. His movements were captured on CCTV cameras at the Bhopal railway station. From there, he went to Ujjain by a local train. The police searched near Mahakaleshwar temple and the Shahi Masjid in Ujjain, but could not locate him. Then he reached Ajmer Sharif Dargah in Rajasthan, and later travelled via Miraj in Maharashtra towards Mumbai.”

The police said as it is a missing person’s case and not kidnapping, they formally enquired Parvez and allowed him to go. “If anyone files a complaint, we will pursue the case further,” they added.