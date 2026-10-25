North Karnataka mutt, trust offers free military training to help rural youth join armed forces

ITAGI, GADAG: Joining the Army is a dream for many. To realize that dream, Annadaneshwar Mutt and Vijayamarga Trust are holding a one-month-long free training camp for rural youth in north Karnataka. Nearly 300 men from Gadag, Bagalkot, Koppal, Vijayapur and other districts are currently undergoing training at Itagi village from the last week of September.

The Mutt is providing free stay, food and training to these youths and Vijayamarg Trust has invited retired military officials to train the youths.

The camp has been organised to provide a platform for rural youth to join military services and to give them knowledge about Army, BSF, Agniveer and other military services.

The camp focuses not only on building physical fitness required for Army recruitment but mental preparedness.

Every year, the Mutt and Vijayamarg Trust invites applications for free training across Karnataka. Retired military officials will make a final list and those students will be selected for training.

Young men aspiring to join the Army must not have any tattoos on their bodies. Candidates with stitches from injuries to the head or other body parts, or those with knock-knees, are not recruited by the Army.

Training is from 6 am until 12 pm. The training regimen includes running 1,600 meters in five minutes and thirty seconds, performing 10 consecutive push-ups on a single bar, zigzag walking, jumping across a nine-meter-long ditch and vision testing (6/6 standard).