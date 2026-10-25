Poor monsoon leaves Shivamogga farmers jittery over uncertain harvests

SHIVAMOGGA: After losing nearly Rs 1.35 lakh on maize and sweet corn across five acres, Prashanth of Chikkadanavandi village has invested more than Rs 1 lakh in watermelon, hoping for rain to save his next crop.

With the southwest monsoon failing to deliver adequate rainfall, Prashanth, 42, is pinning his hopes on a 70-day watermelon crop. Having spent about Rs 70,000 cultivating maize on 2.5 acres and another Rs 65,000 on sweet corn, Prashanth said the maize crop had failed completely, while the sweet corn yielded only Rs 35,000 to Rs 40,000.

“The crop will not yield without rain. If it rains, the crop may survive; otherwise, it will be difficult. We also need water in the borewell, and there is no guarantee of that,” he said.

With little income from the failed crops and existing loans to repay, Prashanth has turned to his family’s gold jewellery to finance the next cultivation cycle. He said he had pledged about three tolas of gold, including his wife’s mangalsutra and other jewellery, to raise money. The money has gone towards meeting cultivation expenses and financing the next crop, even as earlier agricultural debt remains outstanding.

Prashanth lives with his parents, wife and two children, a son and a daughter, who is in Class 2. He has studied up to Class 8.

For the farmer, the short-duration crop offers a narrow window of hope. Watermelon and sweet corn can be harvested in about 70 to 75 days, while maize generally takes around three months. But the shorter cultivation period does not eliminate the risk posed by the lack of rainfall and declining groundwater availability.

“We invest a considerable amount in cultivation. Even preparing the land costs money. If the crop fails, what are we supposed to do? We still need food at home,” Prashanth said.