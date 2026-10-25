Probe will reveal those behind sting operation, cassette release: Minister Chaluvarayaswamy

BENGALURU: Launching a scathing attack on Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy over the alleged sting operation against former chief minister Siddaramaiah, Water Resources Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy on Saturday accused him of releasing a cassette, questioning the Congress leader’s political conduct.

Chaluvarayaswamy said the state government has launched an investigation into the alleged sting operation. It will soon reveal who had conducted the alleged sting operation and who had circulated the cassette.

Questioning Kumaraswamy’s statements about meeting Siddaramaiah, Chaluvarayaswamy accused the Union Minister of acting contrary to his stated position. Alleging that Kumaraswamy had released the cassette, he said the Union minister had no moral right to speak about ethics in politics.

Describing Siddaramaiah as a senior leader who served as the longest CM of the state, he said the alleged sting operation will not dent the image of the former CM.