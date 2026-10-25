RSS Vijayadashami route march gets conditional police nod across Karnataka

BENGALURU, CHENNAI: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) Vijayadashami route march scheduled for Sunday was granted conditional police permission across Karnataka. Bengaluru City Police have received more than 50 applications seeking permission for the march.

The issue of granting permission for the march became a talking point after Home Minister Priyank Kharge posted on social media that RSS should seek permission rather than merely inform the authorities about the event.

In Tumakuru district, permission for the march, which was initially denied citing the Model Code of Conduct in force for the Legislative Council elections, was granted on Saturday. RSS will organise its route march in Tumakuru city and Rural, Kunigal and Gubbi. In Kalaburagi, DCP Shalu granted permission for the march to begin at 3.30 pm on Sunday.

In Hubballi, preparations were on for the route march and a public meeting to be held at Nehru Maidan on Sunday. In Mysuru, preparations were on for the route march and related events, including a baudhik.

No novel reasons for rejection: Madras HC to police

The Madras High Court while referring to the recurring litigations said, “TN police have not come up with any novel reasons for rejection. Guidelines that were framed as to how the power to grant permission are being utilised for rejection, the judge said. The judge had ordered the police to grant permission for the event on October 25 and November 1 at 128 places.