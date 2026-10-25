Sting operation case: Congress demands probe into alleged role of Kripa Alva

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) has urged Director General of Police and Inspector General of Police M A Saleem to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the alleged sting operation against former chief minister Siddaramaiah and take legal action against those found responsible.

In a complaint to the state police chief on Saturday, KPCC general secretary S Manohar sought clarification from Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy, who has repeatedly spoken about the alleged sting operation and claimed to possess information related to the controversy.

The Congress requested the police to obtain and examine the documents in Kumaraswamy’s possession to establish the facts surrounding the alleged operation. It also referred to his statements about the alleged involvement of more than 150 police officers in the episode and sought verification of the claims. The complaint said the circulation of videos, statements and digital records concerning the alleged sting operation had raised serious questions about their authenticity and origin.

The KPCC also sought an investigation into the alleged role of Congress leader Kripa Alva, whose name had reportedly emerged in complaints concerning an alleged blackmail attempt linked to the sting operation. It urged the police to examine her alleged connections with the persons concerned and any role in collecting and circulating information.

The Congress said all aspects of the case should be brought within the scope of the investigation and that appropriate legal action, including arrest where warranted, should be taken against anyone found to have violated the law, irrespective of political affiliation.