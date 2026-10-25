Sting operation probe will separate wheat from chaff: Home Minister Priyank Kharge

BENGALURU: Home Minister Priyank Kharge on Saturday said the investigation into the alleged sting operation targeting former chief minister Siddaramaiah would establish who conducted it, why it was recorded and how the footage surfaced and was publicised.

Speaking to reporters here, Kharge said two to three people had gone missing after receiving notices from investigators and the police are trying to trace them.

“Where have they disappeared after receiving notices, and in whose house are they hiding? They would know. The Karnataka police are efficient enough. It is only a matter of time before they are found,” he said.

Pointing to conflicting claims about when the recording was made, Kharge said some people dated the incident to 2011, while others said it was recorded in 2023, before surfacing in 2026.

“We cannot place everything before the media in a hurry. We are committed to a transparent, honest and speedy investigation,” he said, adding that investigators had questioned people whose names had emerged in the case and recorded their statements.

Kharge said the probe would examine the entire chain, including who conducted the sting, who uploaded the recording and how it was circulated. He asserted that no one would be allowed to interfere in the investigation and that a report would be submitted to the court.

“There is no escaping. A chargesheet has to be filed, and we must submit it to the court,” he said.