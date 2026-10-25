Sting operation probe will separate wheat from chaff: Home Minister Priyank Kharge

BENGALURU: Home Minister Priyank Kharge on Saturday said the investigation into the alleged sting operation targeting former chief minister Siddaramaiah would establish who conducted it, why it was recorded and how the footage surfaced and was publicised.
Speaking to reporters here, Kharge said two to three people had gone missing after receiving notices from investigators and the police are trying to trace them.
“Where have they disappeared after receiving notices, and in whose house are they hiding? They would know. The Karnataka police are efficient enough. It is only a matter of time before they are found,” he said.
Pointing to conflicting claims about when the recording was made, Kharge said some people dated the incident to 2011, while others said it was recorded in 2023, before surfacing in 2026.
“We cannot place everything before the media in a hurry. We are committed to a transparent, honest and speedy investigation,” he said, adding that investigators had questioned people whose names had emerged in the case and recorded their statements.
Kharge said the probe would examine the entire chain, including who conducted the sting, who uploaded the recording and how it was circulated. He asserted that no one would be allowed to interfere in the investigation and that a report would be submitted to the court.
“There is no escaping. A chargesheet has to be filed, and we must submit it to the court,” he said.
Vicky’s death: no complaint
On Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy’s remarks about the death of a person identified as Vicky, Kharge said it was an old incident and that no complaint had been received so far. He challenged Kumaraswamy to file a complaint if he wanted the matter investigated.
Kharge also criticised the alleged use of hidden cameras to record meetings with ministers and the chief minister, calling such secret recording unethical. He said everyone had a responsibility to uphold the dignity of the chief minister’s office.
Kharge hits back at BJP
Responding to BJP’s criticism of LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi’s nephew and photographer Raihan Vadra’s exhibiting of his artwork, Kharge questioned why the party objected to it. He cited the professional activities of the sons of BJP leaders Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari, and referred to Jay Shah’s position as International Cricket Council chairman.
“If Congress leaders’ children do something, why does the BJP feel threatened?” he said.
Deepavali celebrations
On measures to control pollution during Deepavali, Kharge said the government would follow Supreme Court directions and applicable regulations. Referring to former MP Ramya’s objections to firecracker use during Dasara celebrations, he said the event had been held with permission, but bursting crackers until the early hours was inappropriate.
“Our celebrations should not cause inconvenience to others. We must protect the environment,” he said.