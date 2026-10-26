Belagavi tenant farmer faces financial crisis as drought damages paddy crop

BELAGAVI: Farming is the only livelihood Rama Kundekar knows. With no agricultural land of his own, the resident of Yellur village in Belagavi taluk was forced to lease 1.5 acres to cultivate paddy. However, the ongoing drought has shattered his hopes, leaving his crop damaged and pushing him into a financial crisis.

Kundekar said he had confidence in his farming skills and invested in seeds, fertilisers and other essential inputs to raise a healthy paddy crop. He arranged the money needed for cultivation, hoping that a good harvest would help him sustain his family. However, the prolonged dry spell and lack of water damaged the crop, which had barely grown, leaving him with mounting losses.

The rent for cultivating kharif and rabi crops amounts to Rs 15,000 per acre. Despite the failure of his kharif crop, Kundekar remains burdened with the obligation to pay rent to the landowner. He said he would have to pay Rs 22,500 for the leased land, irrespective of whether he made a profit or suffered a loss.