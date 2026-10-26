Congress worker accused of casting fake vote in Haveri; BJP seeks probe

HAVERI: An allegation of bogus voting was reported on Saturday at a polling booth in the tahsildar’s office in Haveri during the West Graduates’ Constituency election. A Congress worker who arrived at the polling booth with District In-charge Minister Rudrappa Lamani is accused of casting a vote in another person’s name.

According to the allegations, a woman cast a vote in the name of Asha Patil, wife of Sanjeevkumar Neralagi, president of the Congress district unit. It is alleged that a fake identity card bearing Asha Patil’s name was used to cast the vote.

Reacting to the incident, Neralagi said he had learnt that a bogus vote was cast in his wife’s name and that a complaint would be submitted to the district election officer.

BJP leaders have demanded an investigation to establish the facts. BJP district president Virupakshappa Ballari has accused Congress leaders and election officials of encouraging electoral malpractice. He alleged that bogus voting had taken place at Booth No. 85 at the Haveri tahsildar’s office. He claimed that a woman named Shilpa Badamannavar had cast a proxy vote for Asha Patil.

“No complaint was received regarding bogus voting. Now that we know about the issue, we will investigate. A complaint will be registered against the Presiding Officer,” said L Nagaraj, Additional Deputy Commissioner.

“Congress leaders are accusing the BJP of coming to power through vote theft. However, it has now come to light that they themselves have resorted to vote theft,” Ballari said.

Expressing suspicion that election officials were also involved in the alleged malpractice, Ballari demanded the suspension of the officials concerned and legal action against the accused.

BJP to stage protest on October 26

Condemning the alleged electoral malpractice in the West Graduates’ Constituency election, the BJP will stage a protest outside the residence of District In-charge Minister Rudrappa Lamani at 11 am on October 26.