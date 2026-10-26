Do not sideline Kannadigas, CM tells IT sector

BENGALURU: Deeply troubled by growing complaints that Kannadigas are being denied fair employment opportunities in Bengaluru’s IT companies, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday said the government has taken the issue seriously. “It is disheartening to hear that Kannadigas are facing injustice in employment opportunities in IT companies,” he said.

In a firm message to the industry, he asserted, “In Karnataka, the Kannadiga is sovereign. The government will not allow the rights, dignity, and opportunities of Kannadigas to be disregarded for any reason.”

Acknowledging Bengaluru’s global stature, he said, “The world sees Bengaluru as India’s technology capital and we take immense pride in the talent, skills, and capabilities of our Kannadigas.” He issued a clear warning, “If it is found that any private institution is deliberately sidelining Kannadigas, the government will take appropriate action. As the voice of Kannadiga interests, the government is always committed to responding to their issues.”

Echoing the sentiment, Congress state president BK Hariprasad said, “Other things being equal, first preference should be given to local persons, namely Kannadigas.”

Dr Purushottam Bilimale, president, Kannada Development Authority, described the matter as grave and revealed that he had already written to the government. “This is a serious issue. It has come to my notice that some companies have been indifferent to recruiting Kannadigas in the past,” he said.