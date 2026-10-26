Do not sideline Kannadigas, CM tells IT sector

BENGALURU: Deeply troubled by growing complaints that Kannadigas are being denied fair employment opportunities in Bengaluru’s IT companies, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday said the government has taken the issue seriously. “It is disheartening to hear that Kannadigas are facing injustice in employment opportunities in IT companies,” he said.
In a firm message to the industry, he asserted, “In Karnataka, the Kannadiga is sovereign. The government will not allow the rights, dignity, and opportunities of Kannadigas to be disregarded for any reason.”
Acknowledging Bengaluru’s global stature, he said, “The world sees Bengaluru as India’s technology capital and we take immense pride in the talent, skills, and capabilities of our Kannadigas.” He issued a clear warning, “If it is found that any private institution is deliberately sidelining Kannadigas, the government will take appropriate action. As the voice of Kannadiga interests, the government is always committed to responding to their issues.”
Echoing the sentiment, Congress state president BK Hariprasad said, “Other things being equal, first preference should be given to local persons, namely Kannadigas.”
Dr Purushottam Bilimale, president, Kannada Development Authority, described the matter as grave and revealed that he had already written to the government. “This is a serious issue. It has come to my notice that some companies have been indifferent to recruiting Kannadigas in the past,” he said.
However, he also pointed to a deeper challenge. “Karnataka needs to ensure Kannadigas become employable by sufficiently training them,” he stressed, underlining the need for skill development alongside policy action.
Uma Reddy, former president, FKCCI, said, “For an industry, survival is important. We are looking at those with suitable skill sets.’’
Home Minister Priyank Kharge stated, “To ensure Kannadigas enjoy the edge in employability, we have the Nipuna Karnataka programme. Skill locally work globally. Nipuna has helped candidates unlearn and relearn skills. Since its inception, it has trained and certified thousands of youth, connecting them with meaningful employment opportunities across sectors.”
Nipuna K’taka reduced the talent gap, says Priyank
“By aligning skills with industry demand, Nipuna Karnataka has significantly reduced the talent gap, supported startup ecosystems, and attracted investments to the state.
As the debate gains momentum, the message from leaders is unmistakable: Kannadigas must be given their rightful place in the state’s technology success story, and the state must equip them to claim it,” Home Minister Priyank Kharge stated.
“It’s very important for any young generation to learn skills to be in this global challenge. As I understand, it is not only for Kannada medium students, but across the world employees are being sacked because of AI.
We urge the CM to create opportunities for every aspiring student to become self-employed for which the government govt has to bring out a policy to support the SME segment,” said S Prasad, FKCCI president.