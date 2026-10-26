Former MP Ugrappa slams Karnataka government over Valmiki funds, reservation issues

BENGALURU: Senior Congress leader and former MP V S Ugrappa here on Monday criticised his own party over the alleged diversion of funds meant for the Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation, warning of an agitation if money earmarked for the community was misused.

Speaking at the Valmiki Jayanti celebrations and award presentation ceremony at the Vidhana Soudha Banquet Hall, attended by Deputy Chief Minister Dr G Parameshwara and ministers K H Muniyappa, Rizwan Arshad and T Raghumurthy, Ugrappa demanded accountability for the alleged diversion of funds to other states.

"If funds are misused, we must launch a struggle. We will fight against the government if money meant for the community is diverted," he warned.

He also questioned how much land had been distributed to members of the Valmiki community over the past three years and urged the government to name the Bidar-Bengaluru National Highway after Maharshi Valmiki. He called for the Valmiki awards to be presented to deserving individuals who had made significant contributions to society.

On the reservation issue, Ugrappa urged the state government to lead an all-party delegation of MPs, MLAs and MLCs belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and other backward communities to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and seek a lasting solution.